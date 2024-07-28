Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the June 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tharimmune Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Tharimmune stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 19,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,723. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter.

Tharimmune Company Profile

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

