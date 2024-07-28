The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.