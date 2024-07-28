The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Lessened by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 5.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of The Cigna Group worth $55,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,868. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.