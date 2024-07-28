The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

