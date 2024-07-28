The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 361.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,336 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $40,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.21. 1,063,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.