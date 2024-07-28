The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.380-5.500 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. 531,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $143.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

