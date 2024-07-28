The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.380-5.500 EPS.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. 531,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,578. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $143.86. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.