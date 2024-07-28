The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,312 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110,184 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 10,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. 858,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,096. The company has a market capitalization of $667.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

