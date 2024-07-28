The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Hershey worth $57,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,141,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 49.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 10.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $238.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

