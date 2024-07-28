The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 6,048,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

About Kraft Heinz



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

