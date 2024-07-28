The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,447. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,661 shares of company stock worth $1,242,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

