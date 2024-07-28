The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.94.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $215.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.23. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $527,962.67. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

