The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$850.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.1 million. The Shyft Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 478,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

About The Shyft Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

