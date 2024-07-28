The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 382.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

