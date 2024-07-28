The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,086 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 16.66% of The Taiwan Fund worth $49,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Matisse Capital grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,223. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

