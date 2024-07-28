The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.5% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after buying an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 88.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 179,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 115.5% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 370,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after buying an additional 198,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

DIS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,301,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a market cap of $163.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

