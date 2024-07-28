The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.