Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 67.9% in July

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

About Theratechnologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Stories

