Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 67.9% in July

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Theratechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.43.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
