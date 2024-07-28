Thunder Brawl Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $956,611.93 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $956,611.93 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02788536 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,926,915.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

