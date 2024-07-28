Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 44.3% in July

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the June 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of TLSA opened at $0.99 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

