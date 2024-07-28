Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 833,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.6 %

NCLH opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

