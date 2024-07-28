Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

