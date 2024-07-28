Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,012 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 178.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

