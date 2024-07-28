Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,645,000 after acquiring an additional 288,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

