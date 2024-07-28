Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,173 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,844,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,136,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 922,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

