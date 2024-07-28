Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,909 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.07% of Sangoma Technologies worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $123.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.46. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
