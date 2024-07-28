Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 13,014 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.