Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 18,185 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

ARES opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.35. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $152.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

