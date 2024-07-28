Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 34,088 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,088 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,937 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after purchasing an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $156,455,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Avantor by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,418,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,976 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in Avantor by 147,220.3% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.