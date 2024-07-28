TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.53 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.80). 1,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,916,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.55 ($0.80).

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.38.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

