TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 696,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,663. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

