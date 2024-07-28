TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,400,001.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 108,106 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRTX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 138.05 and a quick ratio of 138.05. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

