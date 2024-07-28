Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93, RTT News reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.52. 971,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average is $257.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

