Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.62 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.36). Approximately 328,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 992,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.20 ($4.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.72) to GBX 380 ($4.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.54) to GBX 455 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.30) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.25 ($5.12).

Trainline Trading Up 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,814.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 329.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £240,424.80 ($310,947.75). 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

