TransAlta Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.17.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.45. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$947.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$194,958.00. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

