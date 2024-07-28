Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.76 million. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transcat Trading Up 2.2 %

TRNS opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Transcat has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $147.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $756,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,094.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,084. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

