TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. 2,781,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,285. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.