Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New $48.88 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $48,876,000. SEA accounts for 14.7% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Dbs Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.