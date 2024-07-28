Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN opened at $0.23 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

