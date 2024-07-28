TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TNET traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. 594,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. TriNet Group has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $134.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TNET

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.