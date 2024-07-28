Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CEO Acquires $2,518,908.00 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

TFC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

