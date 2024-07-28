Truist Financial Increases United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $31.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

