Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

NYSE TFC opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

