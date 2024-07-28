Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRMK

Trustmark Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 314,937 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.