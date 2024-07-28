Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

PDCO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 733,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,673. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

