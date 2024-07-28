Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Permian Resources by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Permian Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,878,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,083. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.