Truvestments Capital LLC Has $143,000 Stock Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.09% of inTEST worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in inTEST by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in inTEST by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,664. The company has a market cap of $136.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. inTEST had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

