Truvestments Capital LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $651,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 461,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 1,195,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,122. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

