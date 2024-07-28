Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Textron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Textron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Textron by 1,611.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 407,800 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.06. 743,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.37 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

