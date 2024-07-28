Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after buying an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $172.27. The stock had a trading volume of 864,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

